The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Single right lane closure in the northbound direction on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between Piʻikea Avenue and Kaonoulu Street from Sunday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 17. The dedicated right turn lane into Kūlanihākoʻi High School will remain closed. Details at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2023/02/09/kihei-roundabout-to-partially-open-for-motorists-on-friday-feb-10/

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Waikapū: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Maui Tropical Plantation and Kūihelani Highway, Monday, Feb. 13 through Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku to Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Perimeter Road, from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Kahului to Pāʻia: Both side shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 to 8.8, in the vicinity of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Kūʻau: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 7.5 to 8, in the vicinity of Kulani Place and Kaiholo Place, from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of raised crosswalks.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiehu to Waiheʻe: Both side shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Waiehu Beach Road and Waiheʻe Valley Road, from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Waiheʻe: Single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of ʻŌmilu Street and Waiheʻe Elementary school, on Friday, Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

— Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului to Waiehu: Both side shoulder closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Single right lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the northbound direction between mile marker 0.2 to 0.8, in the vicinity of Kamehameha Avenue and Papa Avenue, on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) possible in either direction between Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, on Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 378) —

Kula: Single right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 378) in the west bound direction between mile markers 0.77 to 0.82, in the vicinity of Alowela Place from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waterline installation.