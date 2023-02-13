Maui News
Water service interruption for part of Kehalani at Koa subdivision, Feb. 15
A
A
A
About 70 homes in the Kehalani at Koa subdivision in Wailuku will have their water shut off intermittently from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, while work is done on the County of Maui water system.
Water service will be affected on Papakapu Place, Paʻalae Place, Nohoana Place, Papuhau Place, and Piʻipiʻi Way.
West Maui Construction Inc. and the County of Maui Department of Water Supply will be doing the work.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments