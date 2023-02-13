Maui News

Water service interruption for part of Kehalani at Koa subdivision, Feb. 15

February 13, 2023, 2:29 PM HST
About 70 homes in the Kehalani at Koa subdivision in Wailuku will have their water shut off intermittently from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, while work is done on the County of Maui water system.

Water service will be affected on Papakapu Place, Paʻalae Place, Nohoana Place, Papuhau Place, and Piʻipiʻi Way. 

West Maui Construction Inc. and the County of Maui Department of Water Supply will be doing the work.

Comments

