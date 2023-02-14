Maui News

Flood Watch issued Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon as kona low approaches

February 14, 2023, 4:59 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Satellite imagery (2.14.23) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a notification advising that a Flood Watch will go into effect for the entire state from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.

The NWS reports that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible as a kona low brings widespread heavy rainfall to the Hawaiian Islands from Thursday into the weekend.

“The threat for heaviest rainfall will begin Thursday for the Big Island and then spread to the remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated areas,” according to the NWS forecast.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS reports that landslides may occur in areas with steep terrain.

The public is advised to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists and pedestrians are also reminded not to cross fast flowing water in their vehicle or on foot.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻis First Sonic Drive In Opens In Kahului Maui Feb 20 2Sen Mckelvey Calls For Audit Of Doe For Roundabout Construction And Delayed Opening Of Kulanihakoʻi High School 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending Feb 12 2023 4List Maui Lane Closures Through Feb 17 5Maui Fashion Brand Pulelehua Blossoms Into New Brick And Mortar Boutique In Maui Mall 6Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Starts Today At The North Shores Iconic Sunset Beach