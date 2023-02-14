Maui News

Temporary road closure: Front Street between Baker and Kenui

February 14, 2023, 10:44 AM HST
February 14, 10:45 AM
Posted: 10:38 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Front Street in West Maui is shut down in both directions between Baker Street and Kenui Street. Maui police say Hawaiian Electric Company is on scene where tree trimming is currently underway.

