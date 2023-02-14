Maui News
Temporary road closure: Front Street between Baker and Kenui
Posted: 10:38 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
Front Street in West Maui is shut down in both directions between Baker Street and Kenui Street. Maui police say Hawaiian Electric Company is on scene where tree trimming is currently underway.
