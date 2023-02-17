Maui Activities

Hawaiian language month to be celebrated Saturday during Ola Ka ʻĪ Maui Nui in Kahului

February 17, 2023, 9:31 AM HST
In celebration of Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Language Month, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, together with Native Hawaiian organizations, will host Ola Ka ʻĪ events, Hawaiian language fairs, on O‘ahu and Maui. PC: Kūlaniākea

In recognition of Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i, a free Hawaiian language fair with live entertainment, card games, “make and take” stations and informational booths will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

Hawaiian language speakers and learners of all ages on Maui are encouraged to attend
the free Hawaiian language fair in celebration of Hawaiian language month. The public is invited to engage in ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i with a table vendor to earn tickets and redeem prizes including pins, hats, stickers and more, a news release said.

The event, called Ola Ka ʻĪ Maui Nui, is being presented by Hālau ʻo Kapikohānaiāmālama at Kamehameha Schools Maui, Kanaeokana, Hawai‘inuiākea, Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu, and ‘Ahahui ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i. 

Nearly 80 students in kindergarten through grade eight will compete in a ho‘okūkū haʻiʻōlelo Hawai‘i – a Hawaiian language speech competition. Students of ʻIao Intermediate School, Ke Kula ‘o Pi‘ilani, Ke Kula Waena ‘o Lahaina, Ke Kula Waena ʻo Kamehameha, Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Kalama, Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Lahaina, Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Maui ma Pā‘i‘a, Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Hāna, Ke Kula Waena ‘o Lahaina, parents, teachers and community members will be featured. 

Ola Ka ʻĪ Maui Nui will be held at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, 275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului. 

