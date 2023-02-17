Maui News

Public urged to conserve water ahead of storm impacts

February 17, 2023, 9:59 AM HST
Because of the forecast of widespread heavy rain and the possibility of power outages that would disrupt water pumping and distribution, the County of Maui Department of Water Supply on Thursday issued a countywide request for customers to conserve water and reduce consumption through Sunday, Feb. 19. 

Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars, washing down sidewalks and driveways and watering lawns. Residents and visitors are encouraged to store water and prepare for potential water service outages.

For emergency repairs and updates, call (808) 270-6733. 

Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid ocean activities during the storm and to follow brown water advisories by avoiding water from runoff that could be contaminated. 

Under hazardous conditions that limit visibility, motorists are advised to drive slowly and avoid areas prone to flooding and landslides. 

People also are advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts. 

“With the forecast for weather that could bring dangerous conditions, it’s important to stay informed, be prepared, and look out for each other,” said Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. in a news release. “We have begun coordination efforts with our State partners, and our County departments have been busy with necessary pre-storm work including clearing storm drain pipes and culverts. Along with the County’s Emergency Management Agency, our departments are readying their operations in order to support our community should the forecasted severe weather occur.”

Friday storm updates are posted HERE.

