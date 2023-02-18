Maui News
Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park is Open
A
A
A
The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park reopened this morning, Saturday, Feb. 18, after a one-day closure due to potential storm impacts.
The Kīpahulu Campground and all park trails are now open.
The public is advised that trail conditions will be muddy and slippery, and hikers should prepare for wet conditions. Park visitors are encouraged to check the weather and road conditions prior to traveling to the park.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park remains open.
For more information about the park visit www.nps.gov/hale.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments