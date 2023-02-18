Kīpahulu campground entrance. PC: NPS Photo

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park reopened this morning, Saturday, Feb. 18, after a one-day closure due to potential storm impacts.

The Kīpahulu Campground and all park trails are now open.

The public is advised that trail conditions will be muddy and slippery, and hikers should prepare for wet conditions. Park visitors are encouraged to check the weather and road conditions prior to traveling to the park.

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park remains open.

For more information about the park visit www.nps.gov/hale.