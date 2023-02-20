Event Winners Molly Picklum of Australia and WSL Champion Filipe Toledo of Brazil after the Final at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 19, 2023 at Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo by Tony Heff/World Surf League)

Molly Picklum (AUS) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) won the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, the second stop on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour, in six-to-eight foot waves Sunday at Sunset Beach on the North Shore of Oʻahu.

Despite being early in the season, Hurley Pro Sunset Beach results are critical to the CT rankings, with the Mid-season Cut looming following Stop No. 5 at Margaret River, as well as provisional Olympic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, according to the WSL.

Picklum and Carissa Moore (HAW) are now tied for the top position on the world rankings, with Jack Robinson (AUS) also in first. Filipe Toledo (BRA) and Tyler Wright (AUS) are quickly trailing close behind in second and third, respectively.

Molly Picklum of Australia after winning the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 19, 2023 at Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo by Tony Heff/World Surf League)

Molly Picklum Wins Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, Goes to No. 1 on the Rankings

Australia’s Molly Picklum claimed her first CT win, the best result of her career so far, at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach.

The 20-year-old was chaired up the beach by two-time World Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) and Brisa Hennessy (CRC), both competitors who she eliminated en route to the Final. With her maiden CT victory, and in only her second year on the elite CT, Picklum is now tied for the No. 1 position on the world rankings with five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW). Picklum will now wear the yellow Leader jersey at Stop No. 3 on the CT.

Molly Picklum of Australia surfs in the Final at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 19, 2023 at Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo by Brent Bielmann/World Surf League)

“It is just a jersey color, but I’m stoked to be on the top because that’s where I want to be, it’s where I feel I believe I can be, and it’s just a jersey color for now because the endgame is Trestles,” Picklum told the WSL. “I’m so stoked to take it out and this event is so challenging. I think it’s just never losing your confidence and really believing in yourself the whole way, no matter what it looks like. The level of women’s surfing is insane. You can be on the Challenger Series one year then win a CT event, so I’m definitely proud of myself for just chipping away even though there are so many setbacks. Moments like these make it all worth it.”

Marks’ successful run to the Finals puts her back in both the World Title race and the hunt for Olympic qualification.

WSL Champion Filipe Toledo of Brazil surfs in the Final at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 19, 2023 at Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo by Brent Bielmann/World Surf League)

Filipe Toledo Claims 13th CT Victory at Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Newly minted World Champion Filipe Toledo (BRA) is back on top after his win at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach. Toledo had a strong start at the first stop of the season, finishing in fifth, but his win now makes it clear that he is out to prove that he can defend his World Title in 2023, according to the WSL.

The 27-year-old now has 13 CT victories to his name and sits at World No. 2 on the rankings heading into Portugal.

“I’m grateful to be here and in the position I am,” Toledo told the WSL. “It is special to share cool moments with all these surfers. Hawaii is always one of those places where you want to get better, evolve, and win events, and this means a lot to me.”

San Clemente’s Griffin Colapinto fell shy of his third career CT win, but he will use the momentum heading into the next stop in Portugal, where he is the defending event winner.

“I feel great, that was a crazy heat with Filipe (Toledo), and the only heats I’ve had with him are in the Finals, so that’s been pretty cool,” said Colapinto. “That was a good little battle, and I’m super stoked. Caroline [Marks] lives in my hometown as well, so it’s a good day.”

Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaiʻi prior to surfing in Heat 3 of the Quarterfinals at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 19, 2023 at Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo by Tony Heff/World Surf League)

8X World Champion Gilmore and 5X Champion Moore Fall in Quarterfinals

Wright started her road to the Semifinals with a nail-biting showdown against fellow Australian Stephanie Gilmore. With five minutes left, Gilmore briefly took the lead, putting the pressure on Wright. An exciting last exchange left the two World Champions awaiting scores after the buzzer, with Wright defeating Gilmore with an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) to Gilmore’s 6.50. Despite the early loss in the day, Gilmore’s 5th place finish moves her up four places on the rankings to World No. 11.

In the first upset of the day, CT newcomer Gabriela Bryan (HAW) dominated current No. 1 and five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW). Bryan started the heat with a near-excellent 7.00 (out of a possible 10). She then raised the requirement on Moore by hammering several turns and scoring an excellent 8.00. Moore was unable to answer back but will keep her top spot on the rankings.

Women’s Championship Tour Rankings following Hurley Pro Sunset Beach:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW), 14,745 points

2 – Molly Picklum (AUS), 14,745 points

3 – Tyler Wright (AUS), 13,885

4 – Gabriela Bryan (HAW), 10,8830

Men’s Championship Tour Rankings following Hurley Pro Sunset Beach:

1 – Jack Robinson (AUS) 16,085 points

2 – Filipe Toledo (BRA), 14,745

3 – Joao Chianca (BRA), 12,170

4 – Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), 11,120

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Women’s Final Results:

1 – Molly Picklum (AUS) 10.90

2 – Caroline Marks (USA) 9.90

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Men’s Final Results:

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.74

2 – Griffin Colapinto (USA) 16.10

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Women’s Semifiinal Results:

HEAT 1: Molly Picklum (AUS) 12.34 DEF. Tyler Wright (AUS) 1.74

HEAT 2: Caroline Marks (USA) 13.10 DEF. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 8.83

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Men’s Semifiinal Results:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 17.90 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 16.33

HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.33 DEF. Joao Chianca (BRA) 15.54

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Molly Picklum (AUS) 8.67 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRC) 8.40

HEAT 2: Tyler Wright (AUS) 12.17 DEF. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 11.17

HEAT 3: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 15.00 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 7.73

HEAT 4: Caroline Marks (USA) 12.50 DEF. Caitlin Simmers (USA) 12.23

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Jack Robinson (AUS) 14.76 DEF. Nat Young (USA) 9.33

HEAT 2: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 13.50 DEF. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 9.16

HEAT 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.07 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 12.44

HEAT 4: Joao Chianca (BRA) 15.23 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (RSA) 13.00

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.