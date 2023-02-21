Hale Makua Kahului held its annual Valentine’s Day pageant for residents last week, but this year six lucky Hale Makua residents competing for the coveted “Miss Hale Makua Valentine 2023” title were escorted down the aisle by officers from the Maui Police Department.

Special guests, Miss Hawaiʻi USA 2023, Savannah Gankiewicz, and Miss Maui USA 2022, Flora Rodas, graced the stage with their presence and provided pageantry tips to contestants. “A heartfelt thank you goes out to our guests who made the pageant extra special for the Hale Makua residents,” nonprofit representatives said.

“We started this event in 2009 and it was so successful that we made it an annual event,” said Hale Makua Kahului Activities Director, Teresa Lopes in a news release. “However, for the last two years due to the pandemic we have not been able to gather for this event. We were so excited to not only bring the pageant back this year, but to have Miss Hawaii USA, Miss Maui USA, and the Maui Police Department attend as well. Having them all there was such a special treat for our residents”.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pageant contestants completed a round of interview questions and also took turns singing lines to “You Are My Sunshine.” Judges selected the winners of each category: Best Singer – Jetaun Lowery, Miss Darling of the Crowd – Minnie Yap, Most Photogenic – Irene Hannah, Miss Congeniality – Audrey Miyashiro, 1st Runner Up – Wilma Vorfeld, and the winner of Miss Hale Makua Valentine 2023 – Sharlene Sarmiento.

Hale Makua Wailuku also held a Valentine’s Day Pageant, and a handful of hopeful residents introduced themselves with hopes of winning votes from their peers in the audience. At the end of the event, Ana Daliva was crowned Miss Valentines 2023.