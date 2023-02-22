PC: Wendy Osher

Maui County hotels led the state in the latest Hotel Performance Report for January 2023, with:

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $429 (+26.6% vs. 2022, +29.3% vs. 2019);

Average daily rate (ADR) at $635 (+11.2% vs. 2022, +44.7% vs. 2019); and

Occupancy at 67.6% (+8.2 percentage points vs. 2022, -8.0 percentage points vs. 2019).

The data was compiled in the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had:

RevPAR of $594 (+13.4% vs. 2022, +6.4% vs. 2019);

ADR at $1,017 (+12.3% vs. 2022, +56.1% vs. 2019); and

Occupancy of 58.4% (+0.6 percentage points vs. 2022, -27.3 percentage points vs. 2019).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had:

RevPAR of $397 (+37.8% vs. 2022, +44.4% vs. 2019);

ADR at $553 (+15.7% vs. 2022, +49.1% vs. 2019); and

Occupancy of 71.7% (+11.5 percentage points vs. 2022, -2.4 percentage points vs. 2019).

Statewide, Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger RevPAR, ADR and occupancy in January 2023 compared to January 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic January 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were also higher but occupancy rate was lower in January 2023.

January 2023 Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report

Sstatewide RevPAR in January 2023 was $286 (+26.9%), with ADR at $391 (+12.3%) and occupancy of 73% (+8.4 percentage points) compared to January 2022 (Figure 1), according to the HTA. Compared with January 2019, RevPAR was 20.8% higher, driven by higher ADR (+31.5%) which offset lower occupancy (-6.5 percentage points).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For January 2023, the survey included 154 properties representing 47,189 rooms, or 85.2 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.