Maui Business

Maui County leads Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report in January 2023

February 22, 2023, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Wendy Osher

Maui County hotels led the state in the latest Hotel Performance Report for January 2023, with:

  • Revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $429 (+26.6% vs. 2022, +29.3% vs. 2019);
  • Average daily rate (ADR) at $635 (+11.2% vs. 2022, +44.7% vs. 2019); and
  • Occupancy at 67.6% (+8.2 percentage points vs. 2022, -8.0 percentage points vs. 2019). 

The data was compiled in the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had:

  • RevPAR of $594 (+13.4% vs. 2022, +6.4% vs. 2019);
  • ADR at $1,017 (+12.3% vs. 2022, +56.1% vs. 2019); and
  • Occupancy of 58.4% (+0.6 percentage points vs. 2022, -27.3 percentage points vs. 2019). 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had:

  • RevPAR of $397 (+37.8% vs. 2022, +44.4% vs. 2019);
  • ADR at $553 (+15.7% vs. 2022, +49.1% vs. 2019); and
  • Occupancy of 71.7% (+11.5 percentage points vs. 2022, -2.4 percentage points vs. 2019).

Statewide, Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger RevPAR, ADR and occupancy in January 2023 compared to January 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic January 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were also higher but occupancy rate was lower in January 2023.

January 2023 Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report

Sstatewide RevPAR in January 2023 was $286 (+26.9%), with ADR at $391 (+12.3%) and occupancy of 73% (+8.4 percentage points) compared to January 2022 (Figure 1), according to the HTA. Compared with January 2019, RevPAR was 20.8% higher, driven by higher ADR (+31.5%) which offset lower occupancy (-6.5 percentage points).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For January 2023, the survey included 154 properties representing 47,189 rooms, or 85.2 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update Salvage Plan In Development For Grounded Luxury Yacht 2Hawaiʻis First Sonic Restaurant On Maui Opens To Crowd And Repeat First Customer 3County Issues Emergency Permit For Removal Of Private Yacht Grounded At Honolua Bay 4Grounded Yacht At Honolua Leaked Fuel Damaged Coral Removal Could Take Days 5Vessel Runs Aground At Honolua Bay On Maui 6500 Healthcare Workers At Maui Health System Begin Strike Today Over Pay