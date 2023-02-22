For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Feb. 23 – March 1, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Paia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Comedian Jim Gaffigan

Comedian Jim Gaffigan’s “Dark Pale Tour,” Thursday

Comedian Jim Gaffigan performs at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, largely revolving around his observations on life. He’s a top 10 comedian, according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list. He released his eighth stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, on Amazon. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora. His 9th stand-up special, Comedy Monster, premiered on Netflix last December. Here’s his “Top 5 Most Viral Jokes…”

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua performs at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday at 6:30 p.m., as part of the celebration for the dedication and accomplishments of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona.

Kamaka Kukona celebration, Saturday

Grammy nominee and multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona is celebrating 20 years of teaching hula with an event at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

He was recognized as the Male Vocalist of the Year and Most Promising Artist at the 2014 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. The success of his first album Hanu ‘Aiala also earned a nomination in the 57th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Regional Roots Music Album. At the time, Kukona was the only Hawaiian music artist nominated for this category. Celebrating this momentous occasion – Ka Huaka’ihele “The Journey “ – will be the students of the Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua and several special guest artists including luminaries Kalani Pe’a and Amy Hanaialiʻi.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Kumu Hula Aulii Mitchell and Halau ‘O Kahiwahiwa will be presenting the ritual dance of hula ki’i, carved puppetry images at the McCoy Studio Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday morning.

Hula Ki’i featured Sunday

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kumu Hula Aulii Mitchell and Halau ‘O Kahiwahiwa will be featuring the ritual dance hula ki’i of carved puppetry images at the McCoy Studio Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m.

The hula kiʻi survived through the intelligence of the early loea hula or hula experts and tells the story of Hawai‘i’s great chiefs and chiefesses. While little was ever written about the art of Hawaiian puppetry, there remain limited references and evidence in museums today, including early documented eyewitness accounts of hula kiʻi performances. Mitchell’s hula kiʻi tradition is the only one of three known living traditions that performs the dance using hand-carved wooden images.

This special engagement will feature him and members of Hālau ʻo Kahiwahiwa as they share the stories and dances of this art form. Mitchel is a third generation kumu hula of hula ki‘i, a dance that was passed down to him through oral tradition by his grandfather and mother. He has received a Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellowship 2021 by the First Nations to continue the research, creation, preservation, perpetuation, and dissemination of the critically endangered genre of this ancient dance. The event will conclude with a private walkthrough of the ‘Ike Kanaka exhibit in the Schaefer International Gallery.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Swearington and Kelli join the Maui Pop Orchestra for an afternoon of ’70s classic folk anthems.

Maui Pops presents ’70s Folk anthems

The Maui Pops Orchestra performs ‘70s classic folk-anthems partnering with Nashville-based duo Swearingen & Kelli at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday at 3 p.m. Journey back in time with to memories of a great music era, including songs by Jim Croce, James Taylor, Carole King, Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac and many more.

Swearington and Kelli enjoyed acclaimed solo careers before partnering up. Here’s a sample of them singing together — The Marrying Kind and Annalise . For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, a driving force in contemporary dance, performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Wednesday.

Photos by Danica Paulos, courtesy of Jacob’s Pillow.

Chicago dance company, Wednesday

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The innovative Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will be presenting a contemporary repertory of dances at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Wednesday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m.

The company is bringing among the most original forces in contemporary dance and choreography. The main company has performed globally in 19 countries and 44 U.S. states.

The 45-year-old dance company, regarded as an innovator, will be presenting “Bold Moves For Bold Voices” at the Museum of Comtemporary Art Chicago in late March. Dances at the MACC include “As the Wind Blows” by Amy Hall Garner, “Show Pony” by Kyle Abraham, “Ne Me Quitte Pas” by Spencer Theberge, “B/olero” by Ohad Naharin, and “Busk” by Aszure Barton. The artistic director is Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell. Here’s the audience program.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

The reggae rock band Rebelution, nominated for a Grammy for “Best Reggae Album,” performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday.

Reggae rock band Rebelution, March 10

The reggae rock band Rebelution with special guest Passafire performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 10, Friday.

Rebelution was nominated for the Grammy’s “Best Reggae Album” award for its album Falling into Place in 2017 and was the fans-choice “2021 Album of the year” by Surf Roots TV & Radio. Rebelution received their first Grammy nomination in 2017 when its album Falling Into Place Here’s a lyric video of the album that was nominated for the “Best Reggae Album” award. Falling Into Place also reached #1 in the Billboard Reggae chart. The band’s dub collection in 2020 reached #8 on the Billboard Top Reggae Charts.

Here’s the song Feeling Alright with 14 million YouTube views.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

You can also go to rebelutionmusic.com For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

ʻIke Kanaka exhibition, free

An invitational exhibit ʻIke Kanaka, featuring 10 contemporary Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists, will be on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18. Admission is free. It’s a bi-lingual exhibit integrated with olelo Hawaii. Participating artists include Bernice Akamine, Kalai Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pohaku Kaho’ohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, and Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Latin night dancing, Thursday

Julia and Rizca conduct dance classes to Latin music at The Empanada Lady restaurant and lounge Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a bachata and salsa social from 8:30 to 11 p.m. For more information, including reservations, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Bardo & Friends, Friday

Bardo & Friends performs Hawaiian music of the 70s at The Empanada Lady Restaurant & Lounge at 2119 West Vineyard Street Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. The music includes songs by C&K, Kalapana, Olomana. There’s a dance floor. For more information, including reservations, go to elady.com or call 808-868-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Jazz night, Saturday

Sal, Estaire, and Felipe Godinez perform “Jazz Night” at The Empanada Lady Saturday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. The jazz has a Latin flair with Brazilian, Cuban and originals. The restaurant at 2119 Vineyard Street has a dance floor. For more information including reservations, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

J Crew with Jerry Kovarsky

J Krew and founding Jerry Kovasky perform “Deep Grooves and Sophisticated Tunes” at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. Band members include George Tavoularis on keyboards, James Somera on drums, Josh Hearl on guitar, John Zangrando on saxophone, and Jay Molina on bass and vocals. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com.

“Cages or Wings” cast presents an original musical revue.

“Cages or Wings” coming soon

Maui Academy of Performing Arts presents an original musical revue “Cages or Wings” March 3, Friday, and continuing through March 19. Performances start at 7:30 p.m., except for 3 p.m. on Sundays. Inspired by the stories from the cast and creative team’s personal lives, Cages or Wings takes us on a journey thru moments in life when we find ourselves hidden but wanting to be seen. Moments we’re torn between dark memories and a bright future. Cages or Wings, which do we prefer? It’s directed by David C. Johnston, with musical direction by John Rowehl. For more information including tickets, go to mauiacademy.org

Grimes, Stusser, March 10

Steve Susser from Seattle joins Maui guitarist and luthier Steve Grimes for a show at the Maui Coffee Attic on March 10, Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. “It’ll be our first gig on Maui since the One Grand party just before everything locked down in March 2020,” Grimes said. For more information including tickets, go to MauiCoffeeAttic.com

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Kihei Fourth Friday

The Fourth Friday celebration in Kihei takes place at the Azeka Place Center Mauka Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m.. There’s arts, crafts and fun for children, as well as music, including the Benny Uyetake Band with Lenny Castellanos and Kenny Gieser of The House Shakers. Also singing are Missy Aguilar and Arlio Asiu. There will be food trucks and tents as well. For more information, go to MauiFridays.com

Tommy James

Rome Neal

Thelonius Monk tribute, Friday & Saturday

Coming up soon are two back-to-back productions about jazz great Thelonius Sphere Monk take place at ProArts Playhouse on the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. Pianist Tommy James plays “Mostly Monk” on Feb. 24, Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Award-wining actor Rome Neal portrays legendary jazz player in a one-man play Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The New York Jazz Report said, “Don’t miss this show. It’s a must-see.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

Drew Martin, Sunday

Singer/songwriter Drew Martin performs at the ProArts Playhouse Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. The performance, presented with Mana’o Radio, also features Silky Sister and Michael Hebert. His songs on the album The Valley are at drewmartinmusic.bandcamp.com For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Gilliom & Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs with ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom has performed to sold out houses in his one-man play White Hawaiian at the ProArts Playhouse and also as the lead in the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Iao Theatre. Esquire is the ukulele virtuoso in the touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or naluskihei.com.

Pfluke performs at Nalu’s Saturday

Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke sings and performs original and traditional Hawaiian tunes. For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com or naluskihei.com

Steve Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Feb. 24, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s Saturday

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana danyelalana.com performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Live jazz, Saturday night

Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson perform at “Ekolu Kitchen1279” at Azeka Plaza Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, call 808-793-3333.

Damien Awai at Halekava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa & Lopez, Sunday

Bassist Don Lopez and Kaulana Kanekoa perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill at the Azeka Place Shopping Center Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. Garrison has performed and toured with Willie Nelson, and Lopez and Kanekoa are a part of the touring ukulele group known as Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist and a drummer performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe perform at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis, Maui Brews

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, March 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644

LAHAINA

Lenny Castellanos

The House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy bassist-singer Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The members are a part of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Halekava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Feb. 23, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net.

Free ‘ukulele lesson, Thursday

A free lesson playing the ‘ukulele takes place at Center Stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

Band Dancehall Days, Friday

The band Dancehall Days performs at Fleetwood’s Friday, Feb. 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band, which plays a diverse music, has toured the world and played at various venues including The Troubadour-London and Austin City Limits. It also has performed at Fleetwood’s in Lahaina at peak party events, including New Year’s Eve 208, 2020, and 2021. Levi Poasa performs acoustic rock, folk, and blues on a separate stage. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lia Live, Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock attitude at Halekava Friday, Feb. 24, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

The Paul West Band entertains at Fleetwood’s Saturday. Paul West has recently released an album of original songs called “Eight Palms Ranch.”

Paul West Band performs Saturday

Paul West Band performs classic country and folk rock at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7:30 tp 9:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at noon.

Paul West’s new album, “Eight Palms Ranch,” is a collection of songs he and his partner, his wife Jenifer, have been writing for the past 10 years. The album was produced by Ed Stasium who has worked with the Ramones, Talking Heads, and Living Color. The album also features Kenny Aronoff on drums and Stevie Salas on lead guitar. Earlier in the day, Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at noon.

For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or check out Anthony’s new CD at anthonypfluke.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Pamela Sukham – “The Color Of Compassion.” For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Jason Arcilla, Sunday

Singer-guitarist Jason Arcilla performs at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Feb. 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Arcilla performs R&B, reggae, and island-influenced vibe music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Levi Poasa

Levi Poasa, Monday

Levi Poasa band performs acoustic, rock, pop, folk and blues at Fleetwood’s Monday, Feb. 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. On a separate stage, Brian Santana performs solo guitar, rock, pop, and classics. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Paul West, Tuesday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West, who grew up in Texas and grew up in Central California, performs with musical influences from Johnny Cash to Neil Young and Tom Petty. He recently released a new album, “Eight Palms Ranch.” For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rose O’Leary Wednesday

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs a solo act singing pop, rock, and rhythm and blues at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, March 1, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Eric Gilliom, Vince Esquire Tuesday

The multi-talented Eric Gilliom and ʻukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or fridasmaui.com.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Feather flower rosette-making , Wednesday

A free lesson in making a feather flower rosette is offered for free at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, March 1, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28 and March 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Monday, Feb. 27, both from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Ledward Kaapana performs Wednesday

Slack key guitarist-singer Ledward Kaapana ledkaapana.com performs at the Slack Key Show at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Kaapana who has been nominated for four Grammys will be performing with Peter deAquino and the Show’s ohana, along with the lovely Wainani dances hula. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her website is danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

George Kahumoku’s U.S. continent tour

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku is on a U.S. continent tour with Herb Ohta Jr. and Sonny Lim from Feb. 22 through March 16, 2023.

The tours continues and at The Barn at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23, Thursday, the Cutting Room in New York City on Feb. 24, Friday, and at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chatham, New Jersey on Feb. 25, Maui Box Supper Club in Cleveland Ohio on Feb. 26, The Ark at Ann Arbor, Michigan on Feb. 27, Dakota in Minneapolis Minnesota on March 1, the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, Ill. There are also stops in Texas, Colorado, and California.

For more information, go to Kahumoku.com. Also, check out an interview with George about his musical family.

MĀʻALAEA

The Expendables, Thursday

Grab The Reef Entertainment presents the west coast reggae/punk band The Expendables with special guests Jason Arcilla & The Rhythm Sons at da Playground Maui Thursday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The band’s website is at theexpendables.net Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Old School Remix, Friday

Next Level Entertainment presents “Old School Friday Remix” at da Playground Maui Friday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. It’s a remix of the music of the 90s and 2K. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Irie Love, Saturday

Reggae R&B singer Irie Love performs at da Maui Playground Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Irie was a finalist in the “Brown Bags to Stardom” competition and has since toured with well-known performans and groups, including Pink, Chaka Khan, Fiji, and Katchafire. Her website is thisisirielove.com Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos is back. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to www.drnat.com.

Free live music at The Point Café

Shem Kahawai performs island style music at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23-24. Except for Sunday, all performances are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Na Hoku Hanohano winner Kevin Brown, a slack key master, performs at Saturday, Feb. 25. On Sunday, Feb. 26, the Zenshin Daiko Drummers perform from 2:30 to 3 p.m., followed by Chayce Tancayo singing with the ʻukulele and guitar from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 27, ukulele master and Nā Hōkū nominee CJ Boom Helekahi performs along with a hula performance. Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone, part of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band, performs jazz, blues and rock Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, March 1. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Amy Hanaiali’i

Amy Hanaiali’i, Friday

Amy Hanaiali’i performs free at The Shops At Wailea Friday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hanaiali’i has received a multitude of awards as a recording artist, including several Grammy nominations for Best Hawaiian Music Album and Best Native Roots Music. Her appearance celebrates the 25th anniversary of the song Palehua, composed by the late Willie K and herself and a popular song danced by hula halau.

Mardi Gras, Friday

Mulligans On the Blue is having a Mardi Gras ‘2023 celebration on Friday, Feb. 24. The party features C.J. Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band. The band performs a mix of Zydeco, Creole, Funk, Blues and Rhythm & Blues. As C.J. says, “You can’t sit down. This will be a too much fun” party. A portion of the proceeds to benefits Manao Radio. There will be Cajun food as well.

The opening the show is Tempa & Naor Project with Willy Wainwright from 5 to 6 p.m., playing eclectic soul folk music seasons with acoustic New Orleans flavor. The show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, including tickets, go to bluesbearhawaii.com or call 808-896-4845 or go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]