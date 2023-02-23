Maui Business

Pā’ia Bay & Coffee Bar restaurant’s two-day job fair starts today at new location

February 23, 2023, 5:46 PM HST
Pā’ia Bay Coffee & Bar has a new spot at 120 Hana Highway, Pā’ia. PC: Courtesy

Pā’ia Bay Coffee & Bar is holding a two-day job fair starting today.

Workers for a variety of positions are being sought. Interested candidates for bartender, hostesses, line and prep cooks, baristas, servers, bussers may attend the fair from 1 to 5 p.m. today or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the restaurant’s new location, 120 Hana Highway.

If applicants can’t appear in person, email [email protected]

