Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union is now accepting applications for its annual Masami Oishi Memorial Scholarship program. The deadline to apply is April 21.

Aloha Pacific will award a total of 16 scholarships – $5,000 to the most outstanding applicant and $2,000 each to 15 other recipients.

To qualify for Masami Oishi Memorial Scholarship program, applicants must:

· Be an Aloha Pacific FCU primary member in good standing

· Be enrolled in an accredited college, university, or technical school

· Attend on a full-time basis in the 2023-2024 school year

The newly added $5,000 scholarship is launching this year as the Wallace Y. Watanabe Excellence Award in memory of the former president and CEO who retired in 2013 after 41 years of service. He died in September 2020.

Now in its 36th year, Aloha Pacific’s scholarship program assists members who are enrolled in full-time undergraduate, graduate, or technical programs. Scholarships are based on financial need, academic achievement, community service and/or extracurricular activities.

“Since Aloha Pacific launched our scholarship program 36 years ago, we’ve awarded $500,000 to deserving Hawaii students,” said Vince J. Otsuka, president and CEO of Aloha Pacific FCU. “Our late president and CEO Wallace Watanabe advocated for investing in a child’s education, and his legacy lives on through the special scholarship award.”

The application also requires a resume, letter of intent, and the student’s most recent official school transcript. Completed applications and supporting materials must be received at a branch or postmarked by April 21. Scholarship recipients will be notified in the summer.

Aloha Pacific FCU’s scholarship program was started in 1987. It was renamed in memory of Masami “Masa” Oishi, who joined the credit union in 1965 as its first manager and retired as president and CEO in 1992.

For more information on the Masami Oishi Memorial Scholarship program and how to apply, visit www.alohapacific.com.