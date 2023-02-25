Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2023

February 25, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:51 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 07:20 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 12:32 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 04:12 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 12:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The strong trades over the region will maintain a large east to west upstream fetch area and continue to produce rough trade wind swell affecting exposed east facing shores into next week. The current High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores was extended in time through this afternoon. East shore surf heights will briefly drop below HSA levels from Saturday night through Sunday as wind speeds briefly decrease, however east facing surf heights quickly will ramp back up to advisory levels by Monday morning. 


A small northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will peak today and then slowly decline through early next week. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will remain below normal through next week. South swell will hold at background levels through much of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
