Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The strong trades over the region will maintain a large east to west upstream fetch area and continue to produce rough trade wind swell affecting exposed east facing shores into next week. The current High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores was extended in time through this afternoon. East shore surf heights will briefly drop below HSA levels from Saturday night through Sunday as wind speeds briefly decrease, however east facing surf heights quickly will ramp back up to advisory levels by Monday morning.
A small northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will peak today and then slowly decline through early next week. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will remain below normal through next week. South swell will hold at background levels through much of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
