Wailani Artates, the maui-based award-winning artist and graphic designer, leads a Let Go Let Grow Art Experience at the Aloha Mākena Haumea event on March 4th at the Mākena Golf & Beach Club. PC: Artistry8

Mākena Golf & Beach Club hosts an Aloha Mākena Haumea Event on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a Let Go, Let Grow art experience led by award-winning Maui artist, Wailani Artates.

Recognizing the great nurturer Haumea, or “Earth Mother”, the event celebrates those who serve Maui in a Haumea capacity, specifically organizations like Hale Makua, Hospice Maui and Hui no ke Ola Pono. This is event is free and Mākena encourages event goers to donate what they can directly to these organizations in exchange.

In Hawaiʻi, Haumea is recognized as the soft earth elements necessary for the cycle of growth, the space that nurtures the whole life process. Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s March 4 event looks to nurture the nurturers and celebrates those who serve our Maui Community in a Haumea capacity:

Hale Makua: compassionate personalized care

Hospice Maui: comfort and dignified care

Hui no ke Ola Pono: traditional healing and capacity building in each family

The night of creativity will be lead by award-winning artist, Wailani Artates of Artistry8. The night includes a hoʻolauna (meet the space and each other), pū paʻakai (enjoy dinner together and aloha kekahi i kekahi), and ends with a Let Go, Let Grow art experience designed by Artates.

Following a quick demo of lāʻau kāpala (print/stamping with plants), Artates’s Let Go, Let Grow art experience will include individual kāpala on provided plant pots using mea kanu (plants) from Mākenaʻs Nāulu Farm. Then, event goers will be invited to write on lau (leaves) things they want to release and also things they want to grow. These leaves will be intentionally buried in their art pots with mea kanu provided by Nāulu Farms. Each guest will be able to take home their own thoughtfully decorated plant to mālama (care for) at home.

The Aloha Mākena Haumea event will feature the traditional art of lāʻau kāpala, where event goers can decorate pots with the naturally occuring designs of local plants. PC: Artistry8

“When designing this event, I spoke to the Mākena team and we discussed how the earth is relating to the recent heavy rains and wind. The clearing of the hard surfaces, the emergence of softer earth, creates the perfect environment for growth. This really resonated with me…this is how it happens with most species and life, how it happens in our own lives in continuity, the shedding of old and rebirth of the new. This event looks to nurture the transitional space of old and new within ourselves,” said Wailani Artates about the event.

Seating is limited and is first come, first serve. This event is offered in a Donate What You Can exchange model. Tickets are free, however the Mākena Golf & Beach Club asks that event goers consider making a donation directly to Hale Makua, Hospice Maui or Hui no ke Ola Pono in exchange for attending this event. Donations can be made at the following links:

For more information or to register for this Aloha Makena Haumea, visit: https://AlohaMakenaHaumea.eventbrite.com

For more information regarding this event and future community events at the Mākena Golf & Beach Club, visit: https://www.makenainfo.com/events