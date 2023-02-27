Maui News

Maui Family YMCA to host free event March 7 with live music, food, games and giveaways

February 27, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Family YMCA is located at 250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului. PC: Maui Family YMCA

To celebrate YUSA National Day of Giving, Maui Family YMCA is inviting the public to an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. March 7 at its Kahului facility.

The free event will offer music by Joel Katz, food, games, giveaways, awards and “just plain fun,” a news release said. Maui Family YMCA is located at 250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului.

“We are excited to have the community come in and see what we’re all about,” CEO Mark Morris said in the release. “We are so much more than a fitness center. We have programs for the whole family and we welcome everyone as family.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Family YMCA has been serving the people of Maui for more than 60 years. Its mission is to “enhance the quality of life for individuals, families and our community through programs that foster moral growth and build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”

For more information, call Amy Johnson at (808) 866-5219 or email [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Defueling Of Grounded Yacht At Honolua Continues Owner To Be Charged 460000 For Salvage Cost Alone 2Update West Maui Network Outage 3997 Whales Spotted During 2nd Sanctuary Ocean Count And Great Whale Count 4Lawsuit Claims Grand Wailea Avoided Pay Benefits For Hundreds In Fraudulent Scheme 5Salvage Crews Await Favorable Conditions To Free Luxury Yacht From Honolua Bay 6Defueling Of Grounded Yacht At Honolua Is Complete Salvage Begins On Sunday