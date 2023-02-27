Maui Family YMCA is located at 250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului. PC: Maui Family YMCA

To celebrate YUSA National Day of Giving, Maui Family YMCA is inviting the public to an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. March 7 at its Kahului facility.

The free event will offer music by Joel Katz, food, games, giveaways, awards and “just plain fun,” a news release said. Maui Family YMCA is located at 250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului.

“We are excited to have the community come in and see what we’re all about,” CEO Mark Morris said in the release. “We are so much more than a fitness center. We have programs for the whole family and we welcome everyone as family.”

Maui Family YMCA has been serving the people of Maui for more than 60 years. Its mission is to “enhance the quality of life for individuals, families and our community through programs that foster moral growth and build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”

For more information, call Amy Johnson at (808) 866-5219 or email [email protected]