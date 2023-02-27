Salvage operations of Nakoa yacht, Feb. 26, 2023. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The luxury yacht, Nakoa, remained stuck on rocks off of the Honolua Bay coastline overnight after multiple attempts to move the grounded vessel late Sunday.

Salvage crews with Visionary Marine LLC attempted more than a dozen “pulls” of the grounded yacht during high tide late Sunday.

After dark, the final pull managed to move the vessel 10 to 20 feet. It’s estimated another 20-30 feet of movement seaward will be needed before the yacht is clear of the rocky coastline.

The yacht has been grounded for a week as of today. The salvage crew will return to the location this morning to continue its efforts. The dirt road at Līpoa Point will remain closed until salvage operations have concluded.



















*This story was updated from an earlier post which had an incorrect location identified.