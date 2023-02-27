Maui News

Salvage efforts to remove grounded yacht from rocks at Honolua Bay continue today

February 27, 2023, 4:45 AM HST
* Updated February 27, 7:45 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Salvage operations of Nakoa yacht, Feb. 26, 2023. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The luxury yacht, Nakoa, remained stuck on rocks off of the Honolua Bay coastline overnight after multiple attempts to move the grounded vessel late Sunday.

Salvage crews with Visionary Marine LLC attempted more than a dozen “pulls” of the grounded yacht during high tide late Sunday.

After dark, the final pull managed to move the vessel 10 to 20 feet. It’s estimated another 20-30 feet of movement seaward will be needed before the yacht is clear of the rocky coastline.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The yacht has been grounded for a week as of today. The salvage crew will return to the location this morning to continue its efforts.  The dirt road at Līpoa Point will remain closed until salvage operations have concluded.

  • Salvage operations of Nakoa yacht, Feb. 26, 2023. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Salvage operations of Nakoa yacht, Feb. 26, 2023. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Salvage operations of Nakoa yacht, Feb. 26, 2023. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Salvage operations of Nakoa yacht, Feb. 26, 2023. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Salvage operations of Nakoa yacht, Feb. 26, 2023. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

*This story was updated from an earlier post which had an incorrect location identified.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Trending Now
1Defueling Of Grounded Yacht At Honolua Continues Owner To Be Charged 460000 For Salvage Cost Alone 2Update West Maui Network Outage 3997 Whales Spotted During 2nd Sanctuary Ocean Count And Great Whale Count 4Lawsuit Claims Grand Wailea Avoided Pay Benefits For Hundreds In Fraudulent Scheme 5Defueling Of Grounded Yacht At Honolua Is Complete Salvage Begins On Sunday 6Salvage Crews Await Favorable Conditions To Free Luxury Yacht From Honolua Bay