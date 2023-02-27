Maui News
Traffic signal work at Wākea Ave. / Hoʻohana St. intersection, Feb. 28
The intersection at Wākea Avenue and Hoʻohana Street in Kahului will operate as a four-way stop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, while work is done on the traffic signal.
Power to the traffic signal will be shut off while new wire is installed. The County of Maui Department of Public Works will position barricades to control traffic at the intersection.
