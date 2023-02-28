Maui News

Armored Humvee stolen from National Guard Armory in Puʻunēnē, Maui

February 28, 2023, 11:12 AM HST
* Updated February 28, 11:13 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The M1165A1 type humvee is described as camouflaged in color and has E-09 painted on the front bumper. (Example photo)

Maui police have launched an investigation into the theft of an armored Humvee from the Maui National Guard Armory in Puʻunēnē overnight.

The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle was stolen between 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, and 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to Maui police.

Police say the camouflaged vehicle was taken by an unknown individual or individuals who entered the property off of Maui Veterans Highway.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The vehicle is described as a M1165A1 type Humvee and has E-09 painted on the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous should call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Volcano Watch The Missing Slow Slip Events On Kilaueas South Flank 2Dippin Dots Opens New Storefront In Kahului Maui 3Mauis Kaʻanapali Beach Ranked Best In The Us And No 10 In The World By Tripadvisor 4Defueling Of Grounded Yacht At Honolua Continues Owner To Be Charged 460000 For Salvage Cost Alone 5Second Attempt To Free Grounded Super Yacht Set For Today 6Salvage Efforts To Remove Grounded Yacht From Rocks At Honolua Bay Continue Today