The M1165A1 type humvee is described as camouflaged in color and has E-09 painted on the front bumper. (Example photo)

Maui police have launched an investigation into the theft of an armored Humvee from the Maui National Guard Armory in Puʻunēnē overnight.

The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle was stolen between 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, and 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to Maui police.

Police say the camouflaged vehicle was taken by an unknown individual or individuals who entered the property off of Maui Veterans Highway.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The vehicle is described as a M1165A1 type Humvee and has E-09 painted on the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous should call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.