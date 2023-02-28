The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation starts the electric bike and electric moped rebate program today. The electric bike and electric moped rebate was created through Act 306 to “reduce the cost of living and cost of transportation by providing rebates for the purchase and use of electric bicycles and electric mopeds.”

Persons over the age of 18 that meet one or more of the eligibility criteria can apply online here or request a paper form by calling 808-831-7931.

To be eligible for the electric bike and electric moped rebate, you must be 18 years of age or older and able to prove one of the following:

Participation in a low-income assistance program such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Section 8.

Do not own a motor vehicle with four or more wheels.

Current enrollment in school, community college, or university.

“This program will enable families to reduce their cost of transportation, and benefit those who need help the most,” said Senator Chris Lee, Chairman of the Transportation Committee in a news release. “When you look at those who qualify for the rebates, they are already receiving financial assistance, college students, or people who don’t own vehicles.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said, “Wide adoption of electric vehicles, including bicycles and mopeds, will help move us toward our clean energy goals while filling a key gap in mobility for many in our state. HDOT will continue to support programs that encourage Hawai‘i residents to use vehicles with lower emissions that enhance their transportation alternatives.”

“As we anticipate wider adoption, we’re also reminding people to be careful on the road on electric bikes and electric mopeds. Since 2021, there have been four electric bike or moped riders killed on Hawai‘i roads and 894 major crashes.”

Safety reminders for current and prospective electric bicycle and electric moped riders:

Wear a properly fitted and fastened helmet. For bike helmets, HDOT recommends using the CDC Bike Helmet Safety guide to pick out a good helmet. For moped helmets, look for weight, thickness, sturdy chinstraps, as well as “DOT” and manufacturer’s labels (e.g., Snell or ANSI) to help in selecting a safe helmet.

For bike helmets, HDOT recommends using the CDC Bike Helmet Safety guide to pick out a good helmet. For moped helmets, look for weight, thickness, sturdy chinstraps, as well as “DOT” and manufacturer’s labels (e.g., Snell or ANSI) to help in selecting a safe helmet. Do not ride an electric bicycle or electric moped on any sidewalk . https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol05_Ch0261-0319/HRS0291C/HRS_0291C-0145.htm

. https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol05_Ch0261-0319/HRS0291C/HRS_0291C-0145.htm Do not “pack” or carry passengers. Applicable laws here and here.

Applicable laws here and here. Follow the rules of the road. You are responsible for obeying all traffic rules, including but not limited to riding only where bikes and mopeds are permitted, riding with the flow of traffic, using front and rear lights, stopping at traffic signals, and yielding to slower bicyclists and pedestrians.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HDOT encourages the public to carefully review the rebate conditions and provisions set forth in the law. Additional resources on the rebate program are available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/hawaii-electric-bike-and-moped-rebate/

Summary of the rebate conditions in Act 306 are: