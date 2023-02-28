Maui News

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course to begin pilot online reservations program starting March 15

February 28, 2023, 9:11 AM HST
Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. PC: Department of Parks and Recreation

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course will accept online reservations for tee times beginning March 15, in a pilot program that will allow golfers to more easily see what times are available, county officials announced today.

Reservations can be made online starting at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and 6:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays. Reservations can be made no sooner than 48 hours before the date of play by going to the website https://www.waiehugolf.com.

Online reservations require a credit card deposit. The credit card won’t be charged if a reservation is canceled at least 12 hours in advance of the reserved tee time. If a reservation isn’t canceled, the credit card will be charged. Credit card information won’t be stored.

Golfers also can continue to reserve tee times by calling the Starters Booth at 808-270-7400 starting at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. on weekends and holidays or by showing up in person at those times.

County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation staff will be at the golf course during the week of March 6 to assist golfers in setting up accounts for the online registration process. A tutorial and more information also will be available by visiting the golf course website at https://www.waiehugolf.com/.

The pilot program will be re-evaluated after 60 days.

