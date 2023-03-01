Maui News

Maui Huliau Foundation offers spring break filmmaking program for Maui youth

March 1, 2023, 5:16 AM HST
  • Students in Maui Huliau’s last condensed summer program in 2018. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation
  • Students filming The Ocean Our Foundation in 2018. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation
  • Students filming at Hua Momona Farms summer 2022. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation
  • Students filming sea creatures strike back in 2019. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation
  • Student working on wildfire film fall 2022. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation
  • Student filming in Wailuku River at ʻĪao. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation
  • Filming for Mālama i ke Kai film in 2021. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation
  • Filming for drowning film in 2020. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation

For the past 13 years, Maui Huliau Foundation has run the Huliau Environmental Filmmaking Club for youth ages 12-18 throughout Maui County.

During this time, students have created hundreds of films ranging from documentaries to music videos, which have been selected over 170 times in film festivals around the world.

After pivoting to creating virtual field trips during the pandemic, the program returned to its original semester-long after-school format last year, while also adding in-school filmmaking support for teachers.

For the first time in over 5 years, Maui Huliau Foundation has decided to offer a four day condensed filmmaking program this spring break for youth in grades 7-12 from all schools.

Students will work together to create a short environmental film over the course of four days. Their staff will provide equipment, as well as assistance in planning, filming, and editing. No prior experience is needed, but students must be able to attend all four days to participate. Films will be shown at their student film festival in May and entered in film festivals.

“This is a great opportunity for students to learn the basics of filmmaking in a condensed hands-on format while also learning to use film as a tool to advocate for ʻāina stewardship,” said Malia Cahiill, Executive Director of Maui Huliau Foundation. “Students will participate in all parts of the filmmaking process, including filming at outdoor sites of their choosing.” 

Program dates are March 13 to 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hawaiian Canoe Club and various outdoor filming locations. There is no class session on Tuesday, March 14.

The $75 program fee includes snacks, equipment, and transportation, making this one of Maui’s most affordable spring break programs. Need-based scholarships are also available.

For more schedule details and to apply, visit their website: https://mauihuliaufoundation.org/hefc Teachers can also find information about in-school filmmaking support on the same website.

Maui Huliau Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting environmental literacy and leadership among Maui’s youth. Their website includes information on all their youth programs, teacher resources and PDE3 courses, a college scholarship for high school seniors, and more.

