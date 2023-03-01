Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2023

March 1, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
10-15
10-15
10-15
10-15 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Frequent showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:52 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 01:02 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Frequent showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:29 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 11:58 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing through Friday. Although the winds will relax this weekend, surf along east facing shores will linger due to strong winds far east of the state. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day into next week, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. The exception will be along north facing shores that are exposed to wind waves. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph in the morning decreasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
