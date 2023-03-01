Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 10-15

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Frequent showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 01:02 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Frequent showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:29 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 11:58 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing through Friday. Although the winds will relax this weekend, surf along east facing shores will linger due to strong winds far east of the state. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day into next week, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. The exception will be along north facing shores that are exposed to wind waves. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph in the morning decreasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.