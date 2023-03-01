PC: UPW

Negotiations are set to resume next week for hundreds of Maui Health System workers who have been on strike since last Wednesday.

Union representatives with the United Public Workers AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO say Maui Health System responded to the union’s request to return to the negotiating table.

“This is a positive step forward in our fight for fair wages and working conditions,” said State Director Kalani Werner in a union news release issued on Monday.

According to the union, the discussion will include better pay, reasonable shifts and other terms of a new contract for its nearly 500 workers. Negotiations with a federal mediator are set to resume on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10 a.m., the union reports.

The striking employees include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and other workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital.