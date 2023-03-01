Maui News

Striking UPW workers at Maui Health System to resume negotiations on Monday, March 6

March 1, 2023, 4:52 AM HST
* Updated March 1, 8:52 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: UPW

Negotiations are set to resume next week for hundreds of Maui Health System workers who have been on strike since last Wednesday.

Union representatives with the United Public Workers AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO say Maui Health System responded to the union’s request to return to the negotiating table.

“This is a positive step forward in our fight for fair wages and working conditions,” said State Director Kalani Werner in a union news release issued on Monday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the union, the discussion will include better pay, reasonable shifts and other terms of a new contract for its nearly 500 workers. Negotiations with a federal mediator are set to resume on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10 a.m., the union reports.

The striking employees include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and other workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mauis Kaʻanapali Beach Ranked Best In The Us And No 10 In The World By Tripadvisor 2Rigging Attached To Grounded Yacht On Maui Fails During Second Salvage Attempt 3Volcano Watch The Missing Slow Slip Events On Kilaueas South Flank 4Armored Humvee Stolen From National Guard Armory In Puʻunene Maui 5Second Attempt To Free Grounded Super Yacht Set For Today 6Electric Bike And Electric Moped Rebate Program Begins Today