Mortar found at Kīhei recycling business, recovered by Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team

March 2, 2023, 4:48 AM HST
PC: Maui Police Department

An unexploded ordnance, which appeared to be a mortar, was discovered by employees at a Kīhei recycling company within their metals collection area Wednesday. The discovery prompted response from the Hawaiʻi Inter-Island Bomb Squad to the business on East Welakahao Road.

Upon arrival, HIBS personnel were advised that the mortar was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, by employees and had been moved to the end of the property in an open field area, away from machinery and containers.

The Maui Police Department asks the public to refrain from handling ordnances directly and to contact the department for assistance upon discovery.

Since the company recycles rock, dirt, concrete, and asphalt dropped off by the public, it is undetermined where or when the mortar arrived on the property. 

Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal was contacted and informed of the finding.  Army EOD later responded and identified the ordnance as a 60mm High Explosive mortar. The ordnance was subsequently recovered and safely disposed of at an off-site location.

