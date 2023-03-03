Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-10
|6-9
|5-8
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:43 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 PM this evening for large and rough surf along east facing shores. East shore surf will steadily decline tonight through the middle of next week, with flat conditions expected by the end of the upcoming work week.
An incoming small long-period northwest swell will give a slight boost to north shore surf today, with minimal surf then expected Saturday through Tuesday. An extra-large long-period northwest swell could bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores Wednesday through Thursday.
A series of small south swells will keep south shore surf near the seasonal average during the next 7 days. Short-period and choppy surf conditions could develop during the early to middle part of next week if southwest and west winds pick up as advertised.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com