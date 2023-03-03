Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 6-9 5-8 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:30 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:50 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:20 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 PM this evening for large and rough surf along east facing shores. East shore surf will steadily decline tonight through the middle of next week, with flat conditions expected by the end of the upcoming work week.

An incoming small long-period northwest swell will give a slight boost to north shore surf today, with minimal surf then expected Saturday through Tuesday. An extra-large long-period northwest swell could bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores Wednesday through Thursday.

A series of small south swells will keep south shore surf near the seasonal average during the next 7 days. Short-period and choppy surf conditions could develop during the early to middle part of next week if southwest and west winds pick up as advertised.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.