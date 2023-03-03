Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2023

March 3, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
6-9
5-8
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:30 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:50 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:20 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 PM this evening for large and rough surf along east facing shores. East shore surf will steadily decline tonight through the middle of next week, with flat conditions expected by the end of the upcoming work week. 


An incoming small long-period northwest swell will give a slight boost to north shore surf today, with minimal surf then expected Saturday through Tuesday. An extra-large long-period northwest swell could bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores Wednesday through Thursday. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
A series of small south swells will keep south shore surf near the seasonal average during the next 7 days. Short-period and choppy surf conditions could develop during the early to middle part of next week if southwest and west winds pick up as advertised. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Chef And Restauranteur Mark Ellman Remembered For His Culinary Legacy      2Oprah Buys 870 Acres Of Land In Kula For Nearly 6 6 Million Over Recent Months      3Updates Honoapiʻilani Closed At Olowalu Due To Brush Fire      4Mauis Kaʻanapali Beach Ranked Best In The Us And No 10 In The World By Tripadvisor      5Salvage Of Luxury Yacht From Honolua Delayed Again This Time By Weather      6Should Hawaiʻi Visitors Pay A 50 Per Year Green Fee Some Maui Residents Think So