As part of its mission to empower youth through education, The Foundation for Global Sports Development‘s Exceptional Youth Scholarship has been recognizing high school seniors who demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence and community service involvement since 2015, a news release said.

The Exceptional Youth Scholarship application period opened March 1 and will close April 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Now in its ninth year, the 2023 scholarship will award 10 students a one-time, need-based scholarship of $10,000 to offset the cost of education at a four-year university or college in the United States including tuition, housing, books and other on-campus related expenses.

“Education is one of our core values, and we believe in the positive impact of lifelong learning and mentorship,” David Ulich, foundation executive board member, said in the news release. “We hope the Exceptional Youth Scholarship relieves some of the financial burden of pursuing a degree, letting students focus on their academic and personal growth instead.”

Eligibility includes the following:

Must be a high school senior at time of application; scholarships cannot be deferred

Minimum cumulative GPA: 3.0 (through end of fall 2022)

Must have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Must have devoted a minimum of 100 hours to community service, volunteer or mentorship activities during four years of high school

Must be a US citizen or legal resident

Applications will be evaluated on academics, character, leadership and service. High school seniors who are actively involved in their education and in giving back to their community are encouraged to apply.

Established in 1996, The Foundation for Global Sports Development delivers and supports initiatives that “promote accessible, fair and abuse-free sport for youth, through grants, awards and educational projects,” the release said.