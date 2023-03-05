PC: Courtesy Maui Humane Society

During a time when the shelter is well over capacity, Maui Humane Society is teaming up with Choice Health Bar to offer adoption incentives through the month of March.

This month, adoption fees are waived and every adoption includes a $10 gift certificate to Choice Health Bar, a plant-based restaurant with locations in Pāʻia, Lahaina and Kāʻanapali, according to a news release.

Steve MacKinnon, shelter CEO, said the collaboration helps nourish the community when it’s needed most.

“Every adoption creates a ripple effect of compassion that spreads beyond the walls of our shelter,” MacKinnon said in the news release. “Our partnership with Choice Health Bar helps nourish the hearts and bodies of our community, especially at a time when homes are needed most for our shelter animals.”

Choice co-owner Emily Kunz also praised the partnership.

“Choice is partnering with Maui Humane Society this month to help animals that were domesticated by humans, meaning they now rely on us,” Kunz said. “This is just part of the way we connect with our community, two and four legged.”

The restaurant has a mission to “elevate the health of the community and planet.” Its menu highlights fresh, locally grown produce in vegan dishes.

Choice has also extended a discount for the month of March to the staff and core volunteers who work tirelessly to manage the facility.

Maui Humane Society in Puʻunene has 114 dogs in its care, with 58 at the shelter. There are also 110 cats, 45 guinea pigs and rabbits, for a total of nearly 270 animals.

“With a recent decrease in available shelter space on the Mainland, it is more important than ever to find forever homes for these animals on Maui,” the news release said.