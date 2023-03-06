Maui News

Applicants wanted for State Ethics Commission

March 6, 2023, 5:16 AM HST
The Judicial Council is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission. The term will run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027. 

Members of the Commission serve on a voluntary basis. Travel expenses incurred by neighbor island commissioners to attend meetings on Oʻahu will be reimbursed. 

Applicants must be US citizens, residents of the State of Hawaiʻi, and may not hold any other public office. 

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission. The Hawaiʻi State Constitution prohibits members of the State Ethics Commission from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns. 

The Judicial Council nominates two individuals for each vacancy on the Commission. The nominees’ names are sent to the Governor, who selects one of the nominees for appointment. 

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by March 31, 2023 to:  Judicial Council, Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, 417 S. King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813-2902. 

Applications are available on the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council support staff at 808-539-4702. 

