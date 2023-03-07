PC: from event flyer

The Prince Kūhiō Maui Ho’olaule’a returns to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Friday, March 24, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and features free keiki activities, hands-on exhibits, Hawaiian music and hula.

Entertainment includes: The Kalama School ʻUkulele Band under the direction of Benny Uyetake, Kūikawā, award winning artist Josh Tatofi, Hālau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi with Nā Kumu Hula ʻIliahi and Haunani Paredes and is hosted by Cody Pueo Pata.

Come talk story and learn more about the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art and explore exhibits and hands-on activities with Maui Grown 808, LLP., Kapa Curious, ʻOhana Kwon of Lānaʻi, the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Mālama Kaʻehu and Waiheʻe Limu Restoration.

Hawaiʻi celebrates two special holidays, June 11 is for Kamehameha I and March 26 is in honor of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole. He was born on March 26, this year the holiday falls on a Saturday, so it is being celebrated on Friday, March 25.

Prince Kūhiō was born on March 26, 1871. In 2021 a 150th anniversary celebration of his birth was held. This year marks 151 years. Among his accomplishments, the establishment of the Hawaiian Homestead Act within federal law was one of his greatest.

In addition to serving as a delegate to the US Congress for two decades and establishing the Hawaiian Homestead Commission Act, he led establishment of the county system of government, and he led establishment of what are now known as Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Haleakalā National Park. He also brought in many millions of dollars for infrastructure projects like harbors, lighthouses, and a hospital at Kalaupapa.

“We got great feedback last year about the change in venue to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from the Lahaina Banyan Tree,” said Daryl Fujiwara, the event coordinator. “My heart is in Lahaina but it feels good to be able to share our celebrations with more of our community. We’ll be back in Lahaina for Kamehameha Day Saturday, June 17.”

The event is made possible with the support of the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art, Kauahea Inc., Keauhou Shopping Center, Huihui Restaurant at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, KPOA 93.5FM and Pacific Media Group, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club.

For more information visit facebook.com/princekuhiomaui