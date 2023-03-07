Maui News

Speed limit reduction along Kaʻahumanu Avenue takes effect March 22

March 7, 2023, 2:43 PM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies Maui motorists of a speed limit change on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kainani Street/Lunalilo Street and Mile Marker 1.96 (vicinity of Mile Marker 2). The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph in both directions.

The purpose of the speed reduction is to provide a manageable and consistent speed limit for this section of Kaʻahumanu Avenue as Wailuku and Kahului have become more urbanized. Along or near Kaʻahumanu Avenue, there are Maui Lani and Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Centers, Baldwin High School, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Maui Arts and Cultural Center, commercial buildings, and residential homes.

This reduction in speed limit will also provide a smoother transition, allowing motorists to reduce their speed incrementally from 35 mph to 30 mph established after Kahului Beach Road and from 35 mph to 20 mph established for Main Street.

The speed limit signs will be changed on Wednesday, March 22. The new speed limit will be effective when installations are complete. Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination.

