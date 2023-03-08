PC: Wendy Osher (March 8, 2023)

Windy and rainy conditions have resulted in a number of weather related outages and closures across the island. Below is a running list of incidents.

Power outage for parts of Wailuku: (5:03 p.m., March 8, 2023) We have reports from area residents that power has been restored. (3:38 p.m., March 8, 2023) We have reports of a power outage affecting parts of Wailuku.

Power outage Kaupakalua/Haʻikū/Oliinda (12:30 p.m., March 8, 2023) Crews from Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are working to repair downed lines affecting customers in the Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū area and Upcountry Olinda area.

Kaupakalua Road closure: (Update: 5:53 p.m, March 8, 2023) Kaupakalua Road is now OPEN. (Posted: 10:05 a.m., March 8, 2023) Kaupakalua Road is closed between Puʻuomalei Road and Kokomo Road.

Piʻilani Hwy closure: (Posted: 9:45 a.m. March 8, 2023) Maui police have closed the Piʻilani Hwy between Mile 27 and 31. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Kaʻahumanu Ave. due to downed traffic signal: (9 a.m., March 8, 2023) Maui police have closed Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului between Kanaloa Avenue and Papa Avenue due to a downed traffic signal. Kaʻahumanu Avenue is closed Wailuku bound between Kanaloa and South Papa Ave until further notice.

Downed lines Hua Place, Kīhei: (Posted: 5:43 a.m. 3.8.23) The Maui Police Department advises that Hua Place at Walaka Street in Kīhei is closed due to downed power lines. Crews from Hawaiian Electric on Maui have been notified and are responding.