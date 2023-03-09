Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-30 18-22 15-20 15-20 West Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:43 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:45 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:42 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:04 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A very large northwest swell (310-320) peaked at the upstream buoys (51001 and 51101) yesterday evening and is on the down trend. Based on the typical travel times from those buoys, the swell should be peaking early this morning locally. Due to the proximity of the source low around 600 NM north of Molokai, there are quite a mix of periods, ranging from around 10 to 18 seconds, making for very rough and messy conditions. This swell will continue to generate warning-level surf along north and west facing shores of most of the smaller islands, as well as leeward Big Island shores. Due to the lingering swell, the High Surf Warning has been extended through tonight. The combination of the northwest swell and westerly wind waves will lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion today, as well. This swell will gradually subside late tonight into Friday as the parent low moves away to the northeast. A moderate, medium-period NNW (330-340) swell will move through beginning late Friday, keeping surf elevated, but below advisory level into the weekend. No other significant swells expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW medium period swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with WSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high W short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with WSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.