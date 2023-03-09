Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 09, 2023

March 9, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-30
18-22
15-20
15-20 




West Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            northwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:43 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
West winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:45 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 03:42 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:04 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A very large northwest swell (310-320) peaked at the upstream buoys (51001 and 51101) yesterday evening and is on the down trend. Based on the typical travel times from those buoys, the swell should be peaking early this morning locally. Due to the proximity of the source low around 600 NM north of Molokai, there are quite a mix of periods, ranging from around 10 to 18 seconds, making for very rough and messy conditions. This swell will continue to generate warning-level surf along north and west facing shores of most of the smaller islands, as well as leeward Big Island shores. Due to the lingering swell, the High Surf Warning has been extended through tonight. The combination of the northwest swell and westerly wind waves will lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion today, as well. This swell will gradually subside late tonight into Friday as the parent low moves away to the northeast. A moderate, medium-period NNW (330-340) swell will move through beginning late Friday, keeping surf elevated, but below advisory level into the weekend. No other significant swells expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW medium period swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with WSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high W short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with WSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
