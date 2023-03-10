Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-25 20-25 6-8 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:04 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:21 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:56 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The large northwest (320) swell will decrease today and continue to produce warning level surf along north and west facing shores on the smaller islands and west facing shores of the Big Island through this afternoon. A medium period smaller north (360-020) swell is expected to move in by Saturday and will bring elevated surf to north facing shores into early next week.

East and south facing shores will remain small this week with only background swell energy.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.