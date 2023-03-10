Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 10, 2023

March 10, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-25
20-25
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:04 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            clear. 		




Low Temperature
Around 60. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:21 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:56 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The large northwest (320) swell will decrease today and continue to produce warning level surf along north and west facing shores on the smaller islands and west facing shores of the Big Island through this afternoon. A medium period smaller north (360-020) swell is expected to move in by Saturday and will bring elevated surf to north facing shores into early next week. 


East and south facing shores will remain small this week with only background swell energy. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 




