Maui Surf Forecast for March 10, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-25
|20-25
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:38 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
clear.
|Low Temperature
|Around 60.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:37 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The large northwest (320) swell will decrease today and continue to produce warning level surf along north and west facing shores on the smaller islands and west facing shores of the Big Island through this afternoon. A medium period smaller north (360-020) swell is expected to move in by Saturday and will bring elevated surf to north facing shores into early next week.
East and south facing shores will remain small this week with only background swell energy.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
