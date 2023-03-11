Maui Arts & Entertainment

Honoring Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s namesake with protocol and music, March 17

March 11, 2023, 6:28 PM HST
March 17 marks the birthday of Queen Kaʻahumanu – a beloved Kuhina Nui, champion of women’s rights, and female surfer.  To commemorate her birthday, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will celebrate with mele, hula and protocol by ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu Society followed by Kamaʻāina Nights live local music by Kamalei Kawaʻa.

The birthday celebration will start at 6 p.m. and culminate with ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu Society ladies draping lei around the Queen Ka‘ahumanu statue, Kama‘āina Nights headliner Kamalei Kawa‘a takes the stage at 7 p.m.

“We’ve been so blessed to have a relationship with ʻAhahui Ka‘ahumanu Society and honoring our Queen has been tradition for many generations,” said General Manager, Kauwela Bisquera. “We hope everyone will come down to witness the cultural protocol at her statue and then stay for Kamaʻāina Nights – QKC’s locally grown concert series for the entire ‘ohana.”

