The County of Maui Office of Economic Development is soliciting applications for proposals for grants to create and implement plans for business development and economic diversification.

Funding priorities are identified in the County of Maui Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy 2022, which was developed as a locally based strategy for economic development, mandated by the Economic Development Administration of the US Department of Commerce. The plan is federally required every five to six years. Maui Economic Development Board led the development of the plan with stakeholder input.

In response to the priorities identified, the Maui County Council set aside $320,000 last year for the grants.

The deadline is 4 p.m. March 31 to apply for the Economic Diversification grants, which are for fiscal year 2023 and will run for 12 months following execution of the grant.

Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations can apply.

The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy report be viewed online.

The grant application form is online at MauiCounty.gov/OED-Grants-Apply.

For more information, call the Office of Economic Development at (808) 270-7710.