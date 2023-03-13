PC: Haʻikū Community Association – haikumaui.org

The Haʻikū Community Association hosts its 2023 annual meeting on Wednesday, March 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Haʻikū Community Center.

The meeting will focus on what’s new in Haʻikū. Updates will also be provided from community groups and government officials.

All are welcome to attend. Refreshments and pizza for the event is donated by Flatbread Pizza.

Presentations include:

Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura on new Haʻikū Fire Station progress

Pāʻia-Haʻikū Council member Nohe U’u-Hodgins-with updates on Haʻikū community projects

Mayor Bissen’s representative Ike Duro

Joyclynn Costa giving provides an update on the fuel spill at the US Air Force facility atop Haleakalā.

Mālama Hamakua Maui volunteers will provide a brief update on the Hamakua Open Space

There will also be activities and slide presentation showing the location of the Kamehameha Schools-Bishop Estate purchase of more than 1,000 acres of coastal lands in the Haʻikū-Huelo region.

HCA Annual Board elections will also be held. Community members can join the association at the meeting and vote in the board elections.

For more information on HCA activities, visit haikumaui.org.