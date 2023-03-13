Maui News

Haʻikū Community Association annual meeting, March 15

March 13, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Haʻikū Community Association – haikumaui.org

The Haʻikū Community Association hosts its 2023 annual meeting on Wednesday, March 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Haʻikū Community Center.

The meeting will focus on what’s new in Haʻikū. Updates will also be provided from community groups and government officials.

All are welcome to attend. Refreshments and pizza for the event is donated by Flatbread Pizza.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Presentations include: 

  • Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura on new Haʻikū Fire Station progress
  • Pāʻia-Haʻikū Council member Nohe U’u-Hodgins-with updates on Haʻikū community projects
  • Mayor Bissen’s representative Ike Duro
  • Joyclynn Costa giving provides an update on the fuel spill at the US Air Force facility atop Haleakalā.
  • Mālama Hamakua Maui volunteers will provide a brief update on the Hamakua Open Space

There will also be activities and slide presentation showing the location of the Kamehameha Schools-Bishop Estate purchase of more than 1,000 acres of coastal lands in the Haʻikū-Huelo region.

HCA Annual Board elections will also be held. Community members can join the association at the meeting and vote in the board elections.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on HCA activities, visit haikumaui.org.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed At Mile 8 5 Due To Accident 2Bicyclist Suffers Critical Life Threatening Injuries In Honoapiʻilani Crash On Maui 3Hawaiʻi Island Police Identify Driver Killed In Officer Involved Shooting 4Enough Is Enough When It Comes To Low Pay At Maui Hospitals Council Members Say 5Pukalani Cottage Fire Causes 72000 In Damage 6Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Issues Ruling On Special Permits For Overnight Camps On Ag Land