High school senior raised $10,000 to benefit Habitat for Humanity Maui

March 13, 2023, 12:41 PM HST
* Updated March 13, 12:42 PM
High School Senior Raises Over $10,000 to Benefit Habitat for Humanity Maui.

In an effort to raise awareness around the affordable housing crisis in Maui County, St. Anthony student Edward Oliveira launched a fundraiser, Paddle for Roof, to benefit Habitat for Humanity Maui.

Paddle for Roof was created as part of Oliveira’s Senior Project which aims to foster communication and networking skills by working with others in the community to bring about positive change in the world.

“My project was focused on homelessness so I wanted to raise awareness around the housing issues in Maui County,” Oliveira said. “I chose to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Maui because they help families avoid homelessness by building affordable homes,” he said.

The fundraiser name, Paddle for Roof, comes from Oliveira’s love for canoe paddling. The St. Anthony senior and his family hosted a community fun day at Kamaʻole Beach Park to end the six-week long fundraiser where the community came together to paddle, swim, and celebrate Olivera’s efforts. Paddle for Roof raised over $10,000 for the nonprofit.

“The funds raised will stay in Maui County and help with our housing programs that directly impact our community,” said Yvonne McClean, Habitat for Humanity Maui’s Community Relations Director. “This will help us bring more opportunities to underserved residents as we continue to grow and expand our programs,” she said.

“We are very proud of Edward and for his success with this most important project,” said David Kenney, Head of St. Anthony School. “His work epitomizes the goals and purposes of the senior projects our students complete – service that has a positive, direct impact on our community.”

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity Maui visit www.habitat-maui.org.

