Huliau Alumni Council college scholarship (deadline March 31, 2023). PC: Moani Tiare Atay (left), and Kyrie Sisouvong (right), 2022 scholarship recipients.

The Huliau Alumni Council announced the launch of the second year of their scholarship program to support and encourage undergraduate students of Maui County.

Last year, they awarded their first two scholarships as part of their new scholarship fund managed by alumni of Maui Huliau Foundation’s programs.

This year’s scholarship for the 2023–2024 academic year is open to high school seniors graduating in the 2022-2023 academic year, including those who have not participated in any Maui Huliau programs. The application must be submitted online by midnight on March 31, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Huliau Alumni Council is thrilled to offer a scholarship opportunity to high school seniors who share our passion for protecting our ʻāina,” said Hannah Shipman, Huliau Alumni Council member in an announcement. “As alumni, we are honored to support the next generation of environmental stewards and are excited to see the innovative ways they will continue to care for our community and islands. Having served on the selection committee last year and reviewing 19 inspiring applications from graduating seniors, we cannot wait to see what this year’s applicants have in store.”

Maui Huliau Foundation’s mission is to promote environmental literacy and leadership among Maui youth through unique hands-on programs which seek to educate and empower youth to become future stewards of our natural environment. The principal objective of this scholarship program is to support and encourage current high school seniors who are passionate about sustainability and protecting the ʻāina, in continuing their studies through higher education.

The Scholarship Committee, composed of members of the Huliau Alumni Council and the Maui Huliau Board of Directors, will make the final selection of students to receive a scholarship based on their review of the application form and essay questions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The scholarships will be awarded based on a variety of criteria including: academic qualifications, financial need, educational plans and career goals, and interest in community and/or environmental service, as demonstrated in answers to the application questions. Scholarship awards may be applied toward tuition, housing, or other costs directly related to undergraduate study.