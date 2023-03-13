Image from Hawaiian Soul. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Hawaiian Soul, a narrative short film dedicated to Hawaiian activist and musician George Jarret Helm Jr., will be screened at this month’s “Movie at the Old Prison” on the lawn of the Old Prison. The free event will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Director/writer/producer ʻĀina Paikai and executive co-producer Lincoln Wong will be guest speakers.

Synopsis: “Against the backdrop of the 1970s native rights movement, George Helm, a young Hawaiian activist and musician, must gain the support of kūpuna (community elders) from Maui to aid in the fight of protecting the precious neighboring island of Kahoʻolawe from military bombing.”

Hawaiian Soul is a short, fictional story based on true events and captures key moments where music fuels both George Helm’s passions of celebrating Hawaiian culture and guarding what’s left of it.

The real life story of George Helm is akin to other artists in history who used their platform to educate and empower the people, igniting a revolution during the civil rights movement, only to befall a controversial and untimely death at a young age of 26 years. His family and the entire Hawaiian community were heartbroken over the loss of their strong, charismatic leader, who dreamed of a better tomorrow for the native community and their land.

The Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana carried out his dream, eventually putting a halt to the target bombings 13 years later.

Director/writer/producer ʻĀina Paikai and executive co-producer Lincoln Wong will be guest speakers. The event will include archival footage of George playing music, a behind the scenes video of the film and an additional documentary on George produced by the Protect Kahoolawe Oahana — for a total of 90 min of footage, not including opening remarks and questions after the film with the guest speakers.

Movie seating is on the lawn of the Old Lahaina Prison. Blankets, mats and low-back beach chairs are welcome. The historical Old Prison is located in the heart of Lahaina, on the corner of Prison Street and Waineʻe Street. Free parking is available at the County lot located on the corner of Prison and Front St.

This free, outdoor movie screening is part of Lahaina Restoration Foundationʻs Movie at the Old Prison, held on the last Saturday of every month. Support for the event is provided by members of Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

For more information, please visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.

Now in its 60th year, Lahaina Restoration Foundation is a 501(c)3 Hawaiʻi nonprofit organization chartered in 1962. Its mission is to be stewards and storytellers of Lahaina’s historical and cultural heritage.