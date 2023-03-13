Maui News

PARK MAUI to hold Lahaina open house, March 25

March 13, 2023, 6:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PARK MAUI is designed to minimize congestion and overcrowding at popular destinations, while also protecting sensitive resources. It will be implemented in phases at Maui parks and beaches and small towns. County of Maui photo.

The County of Maui is inviting the public to provide feedback on their parking experiences in Lahaina and share ideas to address parking challenges during an open house for the PARK MAUI program on Saturday, March 25, county officials announced.

The open house will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Outlets of Maui, 900 Front St., in the central Banyan Tree Courtyard across from the Michael Kors and Gap stores.

PARK MAUI, which is designed to minimize congestion and overcrowding at popular destinations, while also protecting sensitive resources, will be implemented in phases at Maui parks and beaches and small towns.

Subject to Maui County Council approval, the pilot phase is designed to allow Maui County residents who register to receive free parking at Maui parks and beaches at all times, as well as one to two hours of free or discounted parking in small towns. Under the proposal, non-Maui County residents would have the option to pre-purchase weekly or discounted monthly beach parking passes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

 In Lahaina, the pilot phase will focus on the Luakini Street parking lot and surrounding areas.

During the open house in Lahaina, those attending can test the pay station options, ask questions about how the equipment works and provide feedback. Community feedback will be considered in the final recommendations for pay station equipment.

The open house will also seek input on bike parking, road congestion during boat days, alternative transportation and parking lot improvements in Lāhainā.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the PARK MAUI service and to be notified when registration will begin for free beach parking for Maui County residents and for beach parking passes for non-Maui County residents, go to www.PARKMAUI.com.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Bicyclist Suffers Critical Life Threatening Injuries In Honoapiʻilani Crash On Maui 2Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed At Mile 8 5 Due To Accident 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending Mar 12 2023 4List Maui Lane Closures Through March 17 5Hawaiʻi Island Police Identify Driver Killed In Officer Involved Shooting 6Four Seasons Resort Maui Hosts Molokini Kaʻapuni 2023