PARK MAUI is designed to minimize congestion and overcrowding at popular destinations, while also protecting sensitive resources. It will be implemented in phases at Maui parks and beaches and small towns. County of Maui photo.

The County of Maui is inviting the public to provide feedback on their parking experiences in Lahaina and share ideas to address parking challenges during an open house for the PARK MAUI program on Saturday, March 25, county officials announced.

The open house will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Outlets of Maui, 900 Front St., in the central Banyan Tree Courtyard across from the Michael Kors and Gap stores.

PARK MAUI, which is designed to minimize congestion and overcrowding at popular destinations, while also protecting sensitive resources, will be implemented in phases at Maui parks and beaches and small towns.

Subject to Maui County Council approval, the pilot phase is designed to allow Maui County residents who register to receive free parking at Maui parks and beaches at all times, as well as one to two hours of free or discounted parking in small towns. Under the proposal, non-Maui County residents would have the option to pre-purchase weekly or discounted monthly beach parking passes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Lahaina, the pilot phase will focus on the Luakini Street parking lot and surrounding areas.

During the open house in Lahaina, those attending can test the pay station options, ask questions about how the equipment works and provide feedback. Community feedback will be considered in the final recommendations for pay station equipment.

The open house will also seek input on bike parking, road congestion during boat days, alternative transportation and parking lot improvements in Lāhainā.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the PARK MAUI service and to be notified when registration will begin for free beach parking for Maui County residents and for beach parking passes for non-Maui County residents, go to www.PARKMAUI.com.