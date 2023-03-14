Maui News

ʻOhana Fuels giving program raises $6,683 for Maui Adult Day Care Centers

March 14, 2023, 12:30 PM HST
(From Left to Right: Anstin Rodrigues, Hawaiʻi Petroleum Senior Account Manager; Kyle Sakamoto, MADCC Board President; Margie Dela Cruz, MADCC Executive Director; Kimo Haynes, Hawaiʻi Petroleum President)

The ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up, Do Good” Community Giving Program raised $6,683.98 for Maui Adult Day Care Centers during the fourth quarter of 2022.

ʻOhana Fuels, located at Minit Stop locations on Maui, partners with nonprofit organizations that serve the needs of the local community and donates a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at all ʻOhana Fuels stations. 

“The support and partnership of ʻOhana Fuels truly makes a wonderful difference for Maui Adult Day Care Centers clients and caregivers as we strive to serve the Maui community,” according to organization leaders.  The nonprofit enables families to respond to the growing and changing needs of Maui’s challenged adults and elderly. 

The fundraising committee members along with Malia Shimomura and her students at Lahainaluna School’s HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) program volunteered and assisted with a car wash fundraiser. 

“Fuel Up, Do Good” began in the 3rd quarter of the 2012, and selects one nonprofit organization on Maui and one on the Big Island each quarter. Since then this fundraiser has gone on to support a variety of causes, including food security, substance abuse, youth and family services, and health-related services and causes.

