Maui News

30 customers affected by water outage on ʻIolani Street in Puakalani

March 14, 2023, 8:43 AM HST
A water service outage will affect about 30 customers on ʻIolani Street in Pukalani from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

The affected areas include ʻIolani Street from Pukalani School to the lower intersection of ʻIolani Street and Hiwalani Loop, Alohilani Street and Hukilani Place.

The outage is occurring during fire hydrant relocation work as part of the ʻIolani Street Pavement Reconstruction Project.

