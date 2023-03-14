Maui News
30 customers affected by water outage on ʻIolani Street in Puakalani
A
A
A
A water service outage will affect about 30 customers on ʻIolani Street in Pukalani from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
The affected areas include ʻIolani Street from Pukalani School to the lower intersection of ʻIolani Street and Hiwalani Loop, Alohilani Street and Hukilani Place.
The outage is occurring during fire hydrant relocation work as part of the ʻIolani Street Pavement Reconstruction Project.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments