Maui Arts & Entertainment
John Cruz to perform at Alaloa Lounge, March 24
A
A
A
The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts a special performance by GRAMMY and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner John Cruz, who will perform at the resort’s newly reimagined Alaloa Lounge on Friday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine, according to the announcement.
Live music is offered seven nights a week at no cover charge. Valet parking is complimentary.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments