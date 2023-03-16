John Cruz. PC: courtesy

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts a special performance by GRAMMY and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner John Cruz, who will perform at the resort’s newly reimagined Alaloa Lounge on Friday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine, according to the announcement.

Live music is offered seven nights a week at no cover charge. Valet parking is complimentary.