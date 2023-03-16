Maui Arts & Entertainment

John Cruz to perform at Alaloa Lounge, March 24

March 16, 2023, 1:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

John Cruz. PC: courtesy

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts a special performance by GRAMMY and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner John Cruz, who will perform at the resort’s newly reimagined Alaloa Lounge on Friday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine, according to the announcement.

Live music is offered seven nights a week at no cover charge. Valet parking is complimentary. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Restaurant In Paia 2Maui Hotels And Restaurants Dominate Usa Todays 10 Best Lists 3Chopped Champion Chef Mckenna Shea Of Maui Wins With Abalone On Food Network 4Maui Police Seek Man Wanted For Alleged Burglary And Theft 5Latest Agreement Between Upw And Maui Health Goes To Vote 6Earth Day Sunflower Farm Music Fest To Support Food Security In Hawaiʻi April 22