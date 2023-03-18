The House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1 SD2 for third reading Friday, aimed at ensuring women in Hawai‘i have access to safe reproductive health care following the US Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. With the bill passing third reading in both chambers, the measure now heads to Governor Josh Green’s desk for his signature.

“It is imperative that we strengthen the state’s policy to affirm protection of the rights of individuals to obtain reproductive care,” said Majority Leader Nadine K. Nakamura (D-15 Hāʻena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Princeville, Kīlauea, Anahola, Keālia, Kāpaʻa, portion of Wailuā, Kawaihau) in a news release. “Today’s vote ensures the protection of our daughters, sisters, and our future generations.”

Senate Bill 1 SD2 establishes that the state will not deny or interfere with a person’s right to an abortion and prohibits releasing information about reproductive health care services. The measure also allows licensed physician assistants to perform certain abortions and shields medical providers in Hawai‘i from legal action from other states.

“I am deeply grateful for the broad community support for Senate Bill 1 SD2 both in the House and Senate. We heard directly from nurses and doctors how important this measure is to their ability to practice medicine. I am proud to stand by Hawai‘i’s health care providers and ensure that they are protected from out-of-state litigation and are able to care for our families,” said Representative Linda Ichiyama (D-31 Fort Shafter Flats, Salt Lake, Pearl Harbor).

“Senate Bill 1 SD2 modernizes our statutes to align with medical standards of care and protect the private health care choices that are best made between a patient and their health care provider,” said Representative Della Au Belatti, (D-26 Makiki, Punchbowl) who serves as the Chair of the House Committee on Health & Homelessness.

“The House reaffirms its commitment to protecting a women’s right to reproductive freedoms in the state of Hawai‘i,” said Speaker Scott K. Saiki (D-25 Ala Moana, Kaka‘ako, Downtown).