

















The conservation and environmental education nonprofit, Kupu, announced that applications are open for its Conservation Leadership Development Program. Recent high school graduates, college graduates and young professionals looking to establish a career in conservation are encouraged to apply by April 7, 2023.

CLDP focuses on developing the next generation of environmental stewards and offers 6- and 11-month long program terms. The next half-term cohort begins in June 2023 and runs until December 2023. The next full-term cohort begins in September 2023 and ends in October 2024. Participants will be matched with a single conservation host site for the duration of the program, where they will learn and serve alongside conservation experts.

Numerous host sites are available on Maui, as well as Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Moloka‘i, American Samoa, Guam, CNMI Islands, Rota and Saipan. This extensive network of partner sites offers exposure to the fields of ornithology, botany, natural and aquatic resource management, biology, marine biology, Hawaiian cultural studies, and more.

Dana Romaniak who served on Maui with the Hawaiʻi DLNR Forestry Department said, “Every day was completely different. I learned and experienced and it all made me who I am today. My service year was filled with memorable moments and an abundance of knowledge that I will take with me everywhere I go.”

In addition to gaining insight in the conservation field and protecting natural ecosystems throughout the Pacific, participants will receive a monthly living allowance; Hawai‘i participants will receive up to $2,000 per month. Upon completion of their service term, participants will also receive an education award of $6,495 for the 11-month term and $3,427 for the six-month term. Participants will also have access to the Kupu Pathways program, which offers college through Arizona State University.

Click here for more details and to apply online. For questions, contact [email protected] or call 808-735-1221, extension 2002.