State of the County address, March 21

Mayor Richard Bissen will deliver his first State of the County address at 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 21 on the front lawn of Kalana O Maui, the County Building in Wailuku.

He first took office on Jan. 2, 2023.

The upcoming event is open to the public and will be broadcast live on Akakū Maui Community Media Channels 53, 54 and 55. It will also be live streamed on the County of Maui Facebook page, Akaku.org and on the Akakū Maui Stream app.

Budget presentation, March 24

Mayor Richard Bissen will present the administration’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget at 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 24 in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the 9th floor of Kalana O Maui, the County Building.

Mayor Bissen’s proposed budget highlights his administration’s priorities of water, housing, infrastructure, economic diversification and environment.