Maui County hotels led the rest of the counties throughout the state in the February 2023 Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

According to the report, Maui hotels achieved:

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $465 (+16.2% vs. 2022, +32.3% vs. 2019),

Average daily rate (ADR) of $655 (+11.3% vs. 2022, +49.8% vs. 2019) and

Occupancy of 71% (+3 percentage points vs. 2022, -9.4 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had:

RevPAR of $658 (+13.4% vs. 2022, +12.6% vs. 2019), with

ADR at $1,004 (+17.2% vs. 2022, +54.8% vs. 2019) and

Occupancy of 65.5% (-2.2 percentage points vs. 2022, -24.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had:

RevPAR of $423 (+19.4% vs. 2022, +44.9% vs. 2019),

ADR at $575 (+10.8% vs. 2022, +56.2% vs. 2019) and

Occupancy of 73.5% (+5.3 percentage points vs. 2022, -5.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy in February 2023 compared to February 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic February 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were also higher but occupancy rate was lower in February 2023.

According to the HTA’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report, statewide:

RevPAR in February 2023 was $296 (+16.7%),

ADR was at $387 (+9.6%) and

Occupancy of 76.3% (+4.6 percentage points) compared to February 2022.

Compared with February 2019, RevPAR was 21.4% higher, driven by higher ADR (+32.8%) which offset lower occupancy (-7.2 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

For February 2023, the survey included 155 properties representing 47,466 rooms, or 85.6 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide totaled $459.0 million (+16.6% vs. 2022, +24.5% vs. 2019) in February 2023. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (+6.5% vs. 2022, -6.3% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.6 million room nights (0.0% vs. 2022, +2.6% vs. 2019), according to the report.