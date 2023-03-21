After three years the Kula Community Association will again have an Upcountry community meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday March 22 at the Kula Community Center.

The featured speaker is Mayor Richard Bissen who will discuss some of his administration’s concerns and plans for the Upcountry area. Following his comments the floor will be open for audience questions. Organizers say this provides an excellent opportunity for Upcountry residents to get a direct link to county government.

Maui’s new County Water Department Director John Stufflebean will discuss Upcountry water issues and the status of improvements to the water system. Also of interest will be the establishment of a new County Water Authority which will manage East Maui water that is delivered to the Upcountry area.

The State Department of Transportation will provide information on community requests for a traffic light at the intersection of Kula Highway and Ōmaʻopio Road.

Election of the 2023 KCA officers and board members will be conducted at the beginning of the meeting. For more information, call 808-283-4376.

All residents are welcome to attend. Guests are invited to arrive early at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments.