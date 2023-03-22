Maui Arts & Entertainment

Baldwin High School artists selected by Four Seasons Resort Maui for START mentorship

March 22, 2023, 8:17 AM HST
Aliyah Englert (left) and Bryceson Gaoiron (right). PC: courtesy Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has selected Bryceson Gaoiron and Aliyah Englert as the recipients of START 2023, a community-based high school artist immersion for young aspiring artists. 

Ceramicist Gaoiron, junior at Baldwin High School, and multi-media artist Englert, senior at Baldwin High School, were selected in the juried art process for the student artist immersion, developed in collaboration with Four Seasons Resort Maui Art Consultant, Executive Director of Hawaiՙi Contemporary, Rosina Potter. 

The START immersion includes the following:   

  • A weekly spot in the Artists Showcase for three weeks in spring of 2023, in which the student will show and sell their works side-by-side the island’s most notable artists at the luxury Resort 
  • A professional artist mentor paired with the mentee based on complementary style or medium to help guide them through the program 
  • A one-on-one lunch at Ferraro’s at Four Seasons Resort Maui or artist studio visit, if applicable, with mentor artist 
  • Mentorship session with Rosina Potter, Executive Director of Hawaiՙi Contemporary  
  • A USD 3,000 scholarship to apply to continuing their education in the arts 
“I believe that it is important to be able to discover your passion and that you can make a living off of what you are most passionate about,” said Gaoiron, who hopes to attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College to learn how to develop his love of ceramic arts into a thriving business. 

Both student artists will be showing on the following Sundays: March 26, April 2, and April 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lower Lobby.

Gaoiron will show alongside his mentor ceramist Curt Stevens, who creates everything from functional items, such as the specialty tiki cups featured in the Resort’s Lobby Lounge to one-of-a-kind collector’s pieces. Englert will show alongside her mentor Brad Huck, mixed media painter who describes histechnique as an additive and subtractive process inspired by the “underlying energy that connects all of nature.” 

“The talent level reflected in this year’s applications is incredible—it’s wonderful to see the arts thriving in Maui’s schools.  Ultimately, the committee selectedAliyah and Bryceson as each showed elevated skill levels in their chosen mediums.  I’m so very excited to see their confidence grow as a result of this program,” said Potter.  

The Resort’s Artists Showcase is Maui’s most exquisite open-air gallery that offers visitors and guests a personal “meet-the artist” experience with over 50 of the island’s most notable artists.  The artists show daily in a constant rotation from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Resort’s Lower Lobby and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Lobby Lounge. 

